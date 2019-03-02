Local

Unicoi Co. Sheriff's Dept. offers child safety seat instruction today

By:

Posted: Mar 02, 2019 12:22 PM EST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 12:27 PM EST

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Unicoi County Sheriff's Department announced today that they will be fingerprinting children and helping parents with the right techniques to install car seats. 

The event is free to the public and being offered at the Town of Unicoi Wal-Mart today. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos