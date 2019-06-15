TWRA: Body of male victim was in water for quite some time; Not wearing life jacket
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Emergency officials with Hawkins County confirm a body has been discovered in the Holston River near Church Hill.
The body was reportedly found early this morning after 9 a.m. The body was found near private property.
There have been no recent reports of missing people from the area in Hawkins County, according to officials.
Hawkins County officials were on scene with TWRA and Church Hill Rescue Squad.
TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron issued the following statement via email:
TWRA and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office are investigating a body found floating in the Holston River near Christian‘s Bend boat ramp in Hawkins County. Investigators say it appears to have been in the water for quite sometime. The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is on the scene and TWRA and HCSO are jointly investigating as it is undetermined if the incident is boating related at this point. Contrary to early reports the male victim is not wearing a life jacket.
We'll continue to update this story online and a full report will be available starting at 6 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.
