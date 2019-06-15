Two in critical condition after motorcycle, car collide in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle in Kingsport.
The Kingsport Police Department says it happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Conway Drive.
According to investigators, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Memorial Boulevard when a Chevrolet Impala pulled into its path.
Both the operator of the motorcycle, Donnie L. Brown of Kingsport, and passenger, Matonya G. Brown of Kingsport, were thrown from the bike. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
As of 7:10 p.m., both were listed in critical condition according to Kingsport police.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.
Kingsport police say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
