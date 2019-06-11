TVA releasing water from area reservoirs due to heavy rainfall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: TVA)

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) - The TVA said it is slowly releasing water from area reservoirs due to heavy rainfall in mountainous areas of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

According to TVA, portions of the mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina received up to 9 inches of rain since Thursday.

The mountains of East Tenn. and North Carolina have received 5 to 9 inches of rain since Thurs. Levels at tributary reservoirs like Watauga, Douglas, South Holston, and Fontana are above normal. We are using generators to release water gradually to protect downstream communities. pic.twitter.com/Pprr7Zi79J — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) June 11, 2019

The Watauga Reservoir basin, including the town of Boone, received the highest amount of rainfall, according to TVA.

In the event of heavy rainfall, TVA said it's large storage reservoirs including Watauga, South Holston, Cherokee, Douglas, Norris, and Fontana are designed and used to store that water.

TVA is gradually releasing water from those dams to lower lake levels back to normal. The process is done slowly to protect downstream communities from flood impacts, according to TVA.

TVA said boaters should be on the lookout for floating debris and higher and faster river conditions than normal.