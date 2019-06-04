TVA discovers 85-year-old underground kiln at Norris Engineering Complex

NORRIS, Tenn. (WJHL) - A 'forgotten' 85-year-old underground structure has been unearthed at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Norris Engineering Complex.

The structure is a large tunnel kiln that was used to fire glazed pottery, according to TVA.

TVA said the lab used clays from the region to spur economic development of ceramics.

The structure was discovered during work at the site in Norris, Tennessee.