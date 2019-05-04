Local

Truck strikes AutoZone in Johnson City

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 03:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 03:50 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Washington County dispatch confirms a truck struck an AutoZone on North Roan Street. 

Dispatch confirms the vehicle hit the front door of the business, but no injuries were reported. 

Dispatch adds the business owner was called and a crew is en route to fix the door.

No other details are available at this time from the crash. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos