Tri-Cities law enforcement out in full force for New Year's Eve

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) - Rain isn't stopping law enforcement from keeping you safe this New Year's Eve.

State and local police are on the lookout for impaired drivers, conducting sobriety checkpoints and patrolling across the region all night and into the morning hours.

Johnson City Police Officer Drew Guider is one of many out patrolling the roads this New Year's Eve.

He's looking for everything from a broken tail light, to traffic violations, to impaired drivers, especially on a night like New Year's Eve.

"A lot of times a good indicator is people who don't turn their headlights on, people who drive really slow, people who drive really fast," Guider said.

Police are also paying close attention to downtown.

"With the increased traffic down here, we have officers that'll make more of a presence down here. We try to pass through a little more often, just to let people know hey we are here, if you need something, or if there's something going on we're here to help," Guider said.

Johnson City police have around 12 extra officers on the job because of the new year.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also has driver's license and sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Hawkins, Unicoi and Sullivan counties.

"We're going to be out in full force looking for all impaired drivers and distracted drivers, those that are not wearing seatbelts and those that are committing hazardous moving violations," THP Sgt. Nathan Hall said.

At the end of the night - JCPD has a goal.

"Our role is to be here as a reminder to make sure everybody has a good night, a fun night, but a safe night. And a night they'll remember for any good reasons instead of any bad reasons," Guider said.