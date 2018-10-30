Tri-Cities counties see record high early voting turnout

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - All of the major counties in the Tri-Cities region have more than doubled their voting turnout this midterm election compared to the last one in 2014.

Administrator of Elections for Sullivan County Jason Booher said the increased turnout is because of the highly polarized races in this election cycle.

"The last time we had a Governor and U.S. Senate race without an incumbent candidate was in 1994, and that was also the year we started early voting so to compare, we've not seen this kind of money being spent on races in Tennessee," said Booher.

Election officials expect the high turnout to continue through Thursday, November 1, which is the last day to early vote in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of State, more than one million people across the Volunteer state have early voted in this midterm election cycle.