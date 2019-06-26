Local

Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb dedicates side of Challenge Coin to Sgt. Steve Hinkle

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb announced through a Facebook post that one side of their challenge coin will be a tribute to Sgt. Steve Hinkle.

The event honors those who gave their lives on 9/11 and those who still struggle with illness from that day.

The event also pays homage to local heroes who have passed.

According to the post, the first 343 climbers who register will receive a coin, as there is a limited amount.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos