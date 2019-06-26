Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb dedicates side of Challenge Coin to Sgt. Steve Hinkle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb announced through a Facebook post that one side of their challenge coin will be a tribute to Sgt. Steve Hinkle.

We are excited to release our 2019 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge Coin Design! Not only is this event... Posted by Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The event honors those who gave their lives on 9/11 and those who still struggle with illness from that day.

The event also pays homage to local heroes who have passed.

According to the post, the first 343 climbers who register will receive a coin, as there is a limited amount.