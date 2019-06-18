TRAFFIC ALERT: US 321 closed at Johnson County line due to trees in road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - A section of US 321 is closed due to trees blocking the roadway.

According to the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the highway is closed at the Johnson County line.

The department says TDOT is working to remove the trees.

The highway will remain closed for an extended period of time today, according to the fire department.