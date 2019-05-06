TRAFFIC ALERT: Road resurfacing scheduled for Milligan Highway

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - The City of Elizabethton and Summers and Taylor will start a road resurfacing project on Milligan Highway in Elizabethton this week.

Work will start Tuesday, May 7, at 7 a.m. and is expected to last 10 working days.

Traffic will be affected on Milligan Highway from State Route 359 Okolona Road to Northeast Drive in the city.

The project is expected to cause intermittent delays during the construction. People are asked to find other routes if possible during the construction phase.

Anyone with questions, comments or concerns are asked to contact the Elizabethton Street Department at (423) 547-6306.