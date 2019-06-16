TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Siam Road in Carter County Saturday night.

According to Carter County Dispatch, the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Multiple emergency crews were on scene, but we're told the crash should be cleared by around 11:15 p.m.

Injuries were reported but their extent is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check for updates both on air and online at WJHL.com.