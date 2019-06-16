TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Siam Road in Carter County Saturday night.
According to Carter County Dispatch, the call came in around 9:30 p.m.
Multiple emergency crews were on scene, but we're told the crash should be cleared by around 11:15 p.m.
Injuries were reported but their extent is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check for updates both on air and online at WJHL.com.
More Stories
-
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- KPD: Man charged after Friday's fatal hit-and-run in Kingsport; Victim ID'ed
- Storm Team 11 Weather: Warmer on Father's Day with scattered PM Storms
- Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County
- Police K9s showcase their training to support Jonesborough PD
- Target's registers back online after worldwide outage
- BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League
- GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Siam Road in Carter County Saturday night.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Warm and muggy Father's Day with scattered storms possible
It'll be warm and muggy Father's Day with the possibility of scattered storms moving in from the northwest.Read More »
-
BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League
Children of all skills and abilities were able to enjoy the weather today in Gray while playing baseball.Read More »