Motorcycle strikes TDOT truck in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- - UPDATE (5 p.m.) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries Monday afternoon.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a motorcycle and TDOT pickup truck were involved in that crash on Highway 91 near Laurel Hollow Road in Carter County.
THP says the driver of a motorcycle identified as 19-year-old Connor Ray Harrell crossed the center line and hit a TDOT pickup truck.
The driver of that pickup truck was identified by authorities as 52-year-old Benjamin Harris Bellamy of Elizabethton.
EMS transported the Harrell to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
THP reports Harrell was charged with due care, no motorcycle endorsement on a license, and no insurance.
The Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department confirms crews are en route to crash on Highway 91 in Carter County.
The crash involves a motorcycle and a Tennessee Department of Transportation truck.
According to emergency personnel, the motorcycle struck the TDOT truck.
A TDOT spokesperson tells News Channel 11 the motorcycle struck the truck head-on. There is no report of injuries at this time.
No other information is available at this time. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 on this developing story.
