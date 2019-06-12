Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Covered Bridge Celebration to shut down roads June 13-15

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:43 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The annual Covered Bridge Celebration begins on Thursday, June 13. The festivities will be in downtown Elizabethton and will cause traffic changes in the area surrounding it.

According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department, the following roads will experience closures:

- East Elk Avenue from South Sycamore to Highway 19E

- Riverside Drive from East E Street to Hattie Avenue

- Academy Street from 2nd Street to East Elk Avenue

- Main Street from 2nd Street to Third Street

Special events during the celebration will also cause other closures and diversions throughout the weekend.

The celebration will end Saturday night.

