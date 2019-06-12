TRAFFIC ALERT: Covered Bridge Celebration to shut down roads June 13-15 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Elizabethton Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Elizabethton Police Department) [ + - ]

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The annual Covered Bridge Celebration begins on Thursday, June 13. The festivities will be in downtown Elizabethton and will cause traffic changes in the area surrounding it.

According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department, the following roads will experience closures:

- East Elk Avenue from South Sycamore to Highway 19E

- Riverside Drive from East E Street to Hattie Avenue

- Academy Street from 2nd Street to East Elk Avenue

- Main Street from 2nd Street to Third Street

Special events during the celebration will also cause other closures and diversions throughout the weekend.

The celebration will end Saturday night.