Tractor-trailer overturned in Greeneville; Charges pending
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Greene County 911 has confirmed to News Channel 11 that a tractor-trailer overturned on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap - which is in Greene County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there were no serious injuries in this crash.
A preliminary crash report indicates the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Highway 11e, in the right lane, when the freight liner ran off the highway and on to the median.
The report indicates the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control in the median -- resulting in the truck overturning and landing on the passenger side.
According to the THP report, the truck was carrying 24,000 pounds of household goods.
A small amount of fuel reported spilled from the truck -- but was only reportedly contained to a small area on the median.
The crash report revealed that charges are pending in the case.
News Channel 11 is following this story. We'll post more details as soon as they become available.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »