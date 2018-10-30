Tractor-trailer overturned in Greeneville; Charges pending

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Greene County 911 has confirmed to News Channel 11 that a tractor-trailer overturned on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap - which is in Greene County.



According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there were no serious injuries in this crash.



A preliminary crash report indicates the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Highway 11e, in the right lane, when the freight liner ran off the highway and on to the median.



The report indicates the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control in the median -- resulting in the truck overturning and landing on the passenger side.



According to the THP report, the truck was carrying 24,000 pounds of household goods.



A small amount of fuel reported spilled from the truck -- but was only reportedly contained to a small area on the median.



The crash report revealed that charges are pending in the case.



News Channel 11 is following this story. We'll post more details as soon as they become available.