Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Town of Greeneville)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Town of Greeneville has been directed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.

Starting Thursday, May 9, at 2:00 pm, the bridge will be closed and traffic in this area will be detoured via Holly Creek Road, Mt. Bethel Road, Tusculum Boulevard, and E. Bernard Avenue, as these are the nearest functionally classified collector streets, per TDOT.

The exact duration of the closure/detour is unknown, but it is expected to last several months.

TDOT had scheduled to replace the bridge in April of 2022, but a March 2019 inspection revealed significant degradation of the structure, such that immediate closure is necessary. Replacement is now expected to begin later this year.

Per emails to the Town from TDOT, the bridge is incapable of supporting loads in excess of three tons and in accordance with federal law, it cannot remain open to vehicular traffic.

According to a post made by the town's Facebook account, the town made several requests to delay the closure, but the department ultimately determined that a full, immediate closure was in the best interest of the traveling public and a requirement for the Town to remain in compliance with Federal laws.