Town of Abingdon testing emergency alarm system on Wednesday

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 10:42 AM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 10:42 AM EST

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - Officials with the Town of Abingdon say they will be testing their emergency alarm system on Wednesday at noon. 

According to a spokesperson from the town, the sirens will sound for around one minute during the test. 

Officials are reminding people that the alarm is just a test. 

According to town officials, these tests will occur every month depending on the weather.

If bad weather is forecasted that day, or it is below freezing, the test will not be conducted.

 

