Town of Abingdon testing emergency alarm system on Wednesday
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - Officials with the Town of Abingdon say they will be testing their emergency alarm system on Wednesday at noon.
According to a spokesperson from the town, the sirens will sound for around one minute during the test.
Officials are reminding people that the alarm is just a test.
According to town officials, these tests will occur every month depending on the weather.
If bad weather is forecasted that day, or it is below freezing, the test will not be conducted.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man finds father's body in Alabama tornado wreckage
- Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
- Hillary Clinton: 'I'm not running' in 2020
- Tusculum University alum affected by tornado in Georgia
- 'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
- Former Abingdon football player who was coaching in China dies suddenly
- Alabama man speaks out after losing 6-year-old grandson in tornado
- Tennessee city tries to stop some abortions with zoning law
- JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 person killed in overnight crash on I-26E in Johnson City
Authorities are investigating a fatality after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 26. Police responded to the crash just after midnight. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20 -- that's near North Roan Street. One person died in the crash.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I-81 improvements hit speed bump with no funding
Lawmakers delay decisions on how to pay for improvements to Interstate 81.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has announced two promotions.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding
Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
Staying cold for now, but warmer and wet changes return for the weekend.Read More »