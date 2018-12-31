Top stories on WJHL.com in 2018

Local

With 2018 coming to a close, News Channel 11 is taking a look back at the most popular stories of the year. 

Here's are some of the most clicked on stories on WJHL.com in 2018:

 

  1. President Trump visits Tri-Cities
     
  2. Greene County animal shelter asking for help after man dies, leaving behind 60 dogs
     
  3. Wolf-hybrid put down after mauling, killing 8-day-old baby in Lee County
     
  4. Luke Sky Walker arrested in Elizabethton
     
  5. One person dead in shooting at Hampton McDonald's
     
  6. Woman charged after car hits boy at bus stop
     
  7. Video shows post-race altercation between Kyle Busch and race fan
     
  8. One dead in Jonesborough officer-involved shooting
     
  9. Roan Mountain teen killed in head-on crash on 19E
     
  10. Two new boating regulations take effect July 1
     
  11. Washington County deputies investigating two attempted child abductions
     
  12. Potential for heavy snow this weekend
     
  13. Report cites 'rodent droppings' on dough trays at Boones Creek Domino's
     
  14. Another Kavanaugh accuser admits to fabricating rape story
     
  15. Tenn. mom shot 34 rounds into children before killing self
     
  16. DEA agents raid Watauga Recovery Centers in TN, VA, and NC
     
  17. Kingsport Domino's employee fired after man's viral video claims unfair treatment
     
  18. 12-year-old Tennessee girl left in critical condition by flu passes away
     
  19. ETSU assault suspect now in custody
     
  20. Man threatens to jump from I-26 bridge

 

 

 

