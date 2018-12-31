Top stories on WJHL.com in 2018
With 2018 coming to a close, News Channel 11 is taking a look back at the most popular stories of the year.
Here's are some of the most clicked on stories on WJHL.com in 2018:
- President Trump visits Tri-Cities
- Greene County animal shelter asking for help after man dies, leaving behind 60 dogs
- Wolf-hybrid put down after mauling, killing 8-day-old baby in Lee County
- Luke Sky Walker arrested in Elizabethton
- One person dead in shooting at Hampton McDonald's
- Woman charged after car hits boy at bus stop
- Video shows post-race altercation between Kyle Busch and race fan
- One dead in Jonesborough officer-involved shooting
- Roan Mountain teen killed in head-on crash on 19E
- Two new boating regulations take effect July 1
- Washington County deputies investigating two attempted child abductions
- Potential for heavy snow this weekend
- Report cites 'rodent droppings' on dough trays at Boones Creek Domino's
- Another Kavanaugh accuser admits to fabricating rape story
- Tenn. mom shot 34 rounds into children before killing self
- DEA agents raid Watauga Recovery Centers in TN, VA, and NC
- Kingsport Domino's employee fired after man's viral video claims unfair treatment
- 12-year-old Tennessee girl left in critical condition by flu passes away
- ETSU assault suspect now in custody
- Man threatens to jump from I-26 bridge
