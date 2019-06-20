TN State Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn to speak in Greeneville today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Penny Schwinn [ + - ] Video

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Tennessee's head of education will be in our region to speak on behalf of Governor Bill Lee, who is out of the country.

Dr. Penny Schwinn will be attending the 2019 School Success Symposium, sponsored by the Niswonger Foundation in Greeneville.

Niswonger says the goal is to set up the best possible ways educators can help students in our region establish and reach their career goals.

State Commissioner of Education Dr. Schwinn is set to speak around 8:45 Thursday morning at Greeneville High School.