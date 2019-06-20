Local

TN State Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn to speak in Greeneville today

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 07:23 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 07:23 AM EDT

TN State Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn to speak in Greeneville today

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Tennessee's head of education will be in our region to speak on behalf of Governor Bill Lee, who is out of the country.

Dr. Penny Schwinn will be attending the 2019 School Success Symposium, sponsored by the Niswonger Foundation in Greeneville. 

Niswonger says the goal is to set up the best possible ways educators can help students in our region establish and reach their career goals. 

State Commissioner of Education Dr. Schwinn is set to speak around 8:45 Thursday morning at Greeneville High School.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos