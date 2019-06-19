Local

Tip leads to arrest of SWVA man on rape, abduction charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff's Office say a man is being held without bond on several charges including rape.

Authorities said they received a cyber tip line report about internet crimes against a child. 

After an investigation, Johnny Melvin Turner was arrested, accused of rape, abduction, and solicitation of child pornography through an electronic device.

Turner is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond. 

We're told the investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available. 

