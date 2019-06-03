Tip leads authorities to search for body near South Holston Dam

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 11 they received a tip about a body that was reportedly floating on South Holston Monday.

Authorities said they had not found anything as of Monday afternoon but were continuing to search the area near the South Holston Dam.

We're told a dive team is also assisting in the search.

