Three Carter County women arrested after breaking into alleged ex-boyfriend's home
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff's Office, three women were arrested after breaking into one of the woman's alleged ex-boyfriend's home.
Deputies responded to a tip about a burglary in process on Carrville Avenue on Monday night and found one woman, Misty Mercer, standing in the driveway of the home.
Two more women, Chelsey Ferguson and Jill Mitchell, were then seen leaving the home through the front door.
Deputies detained the suspects and then discovered that a back window was open.
Ferguson told authorities that she used to live at the house with her ex-boyfriend, and she was there to collect her belongings.
When asked if she and the other women had permission from the owner of the home to go inside, Ferguson said they did not.
She also stated that they had gained entry after she climbed in through a back window.
Mercer told the deputies that she had a firearm in the front floorboard of Ferguson's vehicle. After checking the serial number, the pistol came back as stolen out of Carter County.
Ferguson and Mitchell were arrested for aggravated burglary.
Mercer was placed under arrest for possession of stolen property.
