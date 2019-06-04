UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-81 after crash, driver transported to JC Medical Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Patrol.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all the lanes on I-81 Northbound have been reopened.

According to the THP crash report, the driver, a 79-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road.

The report says the accident may have happened due to medical conditions of the driver.

He was transported by Wings to JC Medical Center.

THP says the passenger was wearing her seatbelt. There has been no word about any injuries she may have sustained.

PREVIOUS STORY ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Interstate 81 at mile marker 27 Northbound is shut down after a crash with injuries.

THP tweeted the following photos and video in response to the crash.

Traffic Alert Greene County I-81🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Wings II On scene Interstate Shut Down Temporarily MM 27 Northbound🚨🚨🚨

Single Vehicle Crash with injuries pic.twitter.com/w9zAJoSoNn — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) June 4, 2019

According to the tweet, it was a single vehicle crash with injuries.

