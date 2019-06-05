THP urges drivers to prepare for hands-free law going into effect July 1st

TENNESSEE (WJHL) - A law banning handheld devices while on the road will go into effect in Tennessee in less than one month.

Starting July 1, drivers will not be allowed to hold a cell phone while driving. Drivers are urged to use bluetooth devices.

Tennessee Highway Patrol's Fall Branch division, which covers the Tri-Cities, tweeted out a warning to drivers that troopers will be looking for anyone not following this new law.

On July 1st, Tennessee will become a hands free state! This means you can not have a cell phone in your hands while driving! @THPFallBranch @TNHighwayPatrol troopers will be looking for drivers not following this new law. Get prepared now, there's many hands free device choices. pic.twitter.com/llaGd5VjIY — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) June 3, 2019

Violators of the new law could face a $100 fine. The citation could increase to $200 if a crash is involved.