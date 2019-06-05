Local

THP urges drivers to prepare for hands-free law going into effect July 1st

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:02 AM EDT

TENNESSEE (WJHL) - A law banning handheld devices while on the road will go into effect in Tennessee in less than one month. 

Starting July 1, drivers will not be allowed to hold a cell phone while driving. Drivers are urged to use bluetooth devices. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol's Fall Branch division, which covers the Tri-Cities, tweeted out a warning to drivers that troopers will be looking for anyone not following this new law. 

Violators of the new law could face a $100 fine. The citation could increase to $200 if a crash is involved.

