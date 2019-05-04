THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic

Greene County, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed after running into traffic following a crash on Friday in Greene County.

According to THP, Jeffrey Jelieff, of Strawberry Plains, was driving a truck when he lost control of his car and struck a tree on the right side of the roadway on Interstate 81 near Mile Marker 22.

THP says Jelieff exited his vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Honda CRV.

The Honda then attempted to swerve and struck Jelieff's vehicle.

Jelieff reportedly died after being struck by the car.

No charges are pending at this time but the investigation remains ongoing at this time.