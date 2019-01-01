Update: THP releases driver name in fatal FedEx truck crash in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Update: THP just identified the victim in the FedEx truck crash as Cody S. Adkins, 29, Rogersville, TN.
The report said Adkins was not wearing a seatbelt, and that possibly would have made a difference in the crash.
The investigating officer said Adkins was traveling east on Buckingham Road when his truck's right rear wheels ran off the road in a curve. "The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle's right front and rear tires left the roadway again on the right side," the report states. "The driver overcorrected again, and the vehicle re-rentered the roadway to the left and rolled onver ont the right side across the center lane."
---------------------------
FedEx spokesperson Steve Barber confirms to News Channel 11 that a driver died in a crash Monday morning in Greene County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before noon near the 3200 block of Buckingham Road.
FedEx released a statement Monday afternoon:
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our team member in this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
We're awaiting more information from THP on the details of the crash.
Stay with WJHL.com and upcoming broadcasts on this developing story.
