THP asking for help in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Washington County

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run investigation.

THP says the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on US 11E near Hilbert Circle in Washington County.

A pedestrian was helping with traffic control due to a crash when they were struck by a vehicle described as a gray or tan KIA Soul. THP says the vehicle was traveling south and fled the scene.

Troopers believe a male driver and a female passenger in the KIA.

The injured pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Kevin Engwiller of Mount Carmel, was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact THP at 423-348-6144 ext. 5511.