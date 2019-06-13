Local

THP asking for help in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Washington County

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 08:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:42 PM EDT

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run investigation. 

THP says the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on US 11E near Hilbert Circle in Washington County. 

A pedestrian was helping with traffic control due to a crash when they were struck by a vehicle described as a gray or tan KIA Soul. THP says the vehicle was traveling south and fled the scene. 

Troopers believe a male driver and a female passenger in the KIA. 

The injured pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Kevin Engwiller of Mount Carmel, was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact THP at 423-348-6144 ext. 5511. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos