Local

UPDATE: BrightRidge says power restored in Johnson City

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 02:44 PM EDT

UPDATE: BrightRidge says power restored in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - BrightRidge says power has been restored to customers in Johnson City as of 11:45 p.m. following an outage. 

At one point, more than 7,000 customers were without power Friday night according to the utility.

It is unclear what caused the outage. 

News Channel 11 has reached out to BrightRidge for more information. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos