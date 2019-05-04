UPDATE: BrightRidge says power restored in Johnson City Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - BrightRidge says power has been restored to customers in Johnson City as of 11:45 p.m. following an outage.

At one point, more than 7,000 customers were without power Friday night according to the utility.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

News Channel 11 has reached out to BrightRidge for more information.