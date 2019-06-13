The updated ID many will need to fly in the U.S. by October 2020

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - A federal act that takes effect October 1, 2020 will require many people to get an updated ID to fly domestically, access federal buildings and enter nuclear power plants.

Tennessee will begin issuing REAL ID cards on July 1, 2019. Virginia is already distributing them.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in an effort to prevent terrorism and identity fraud after September 11th.

The act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production. It prohibits federal agencies from accepting standard identification cards, for certain purposes, from states not in compliance.

"The only difference you'll see physically is they'll be a gold star on the one that is REAL ID compliant. The process and the retention of documents and the verification of identity is the same regardless," said Ronnie McDaniel, district manager of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services Division.

McDaniel said several elements of the act, such as those requiring multiple forms of identity verification before issuing a license, have already been implemented in Tennessee.

He said the new credential is simply another barrier against identity fraud.

"So someone can't obtain your documents and easily get the new credential and then fly around on a plane or drive a commercial vehicle in your name," he said.

McDaniel said updating your license is not a requirement. He said you don't need a REAL ID to drive, vote, purchase age-restricted items, access hospitals or apply for social services.

He said many people may need the REAL ID if they plan to fly and don't have a passport.

According to Kristi Haulsee, marketing and air service development director for the Tri-Cities Airport, travelers can still use fourteen other TSA approved forms of identification while flying.

To get a REAL ID, you're required to go in person to your local Department of Motor Vehicles and pay a fee of $8 to $12 dollars.

"It'll be a standard duplicate fee. So same thing if you're changing your name, you're changing your address, it'll be that same fee just to get the new issued credential," said McDaniel.

He said these federal standards don't change the security of your personal information, which is still in the hands of the state.

"The idea that the 'Big Brother' is watching you, that's not the case. The federal government does not chime into our databases anytime to get your information," he said.

To learn more about the required documentation for the REAL ID, click here.