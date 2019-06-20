Tennessee Health Department encourages businesses to welcome breastfeeding
Statewide campaign precedes World Breastfeeding Week
TRI-CITIES, TENN. (WJHL) - A campaign from the Tennessee Health Department encourages businesses to welcome breastfeeding mothers into their establishment.
The Breastfeeding Welcomed Here campaign allows the owners of businesses to fill out a form online to have their business added to a list of breastfeeding-friendly establishments. Business owners who fill out the form online will also receive a decal to display at the entrance to their business.
Sutton Davis, Registered Dietitian at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the campaign helps new mothers and families feel secure while breastfeeding.
"It's so important, and you want to make sure that the mother feels supported and comfortable there," she said. "That is absolutely something that they look for, and I think that's super important that (businesses) get their name added to that list. It'd be really encouraging to see a lot more local businesses added to that list for sure."
Although it's legal for women to breastfeed in any public space in all 50 states, the Breastfeeding Welcomed Here campaign is a way to ensure mothers won't be asked to leave an establishment for breastfeeding.
Businesses can register online at breastfeeding.tn.gov, and a list of businesses that have taken the pledge can be found under the breastfeeding section of the state health department's website.
The campaign precedes World Breastfeeding Week, which is Aug. 1-7 this year. Davis said she hopes to see more businesses take the pledge over the next few months to support new mothers and families.
So far, seven Johnson City businesses have added their names along with eight businesses from Kingsport and seven businesses in Bristol.
"It's one of the best gifts that a mom can give their baby and support is crucial during this time, so for a business to put themsevles out there and say 'We support you' gives these families that reassurance and support and that's exactly what they need to hear during this time," she said.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Storm Team 11: Rain Likely, Few Storms Possible
- Local retailers advise wireless options for new "Hands Free Law"
- Jonesborough man arrested after allegedly hitting man with bamboo stick, gouging man's eye
- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring calls to decriminalize marijuana, Southwest Virginia reacts
- USDA reverses decision to close, transfer Job Corps centers "for the time being"
- Smyth County road closed due to failed bridge inspection
- Tip leads to arrest of SWVA man on rape, abduction charges
- Former Camp Bethel director sentenced to 12 months in prison for sex crimes with child
- 10,000 tires piled up in Clinch River; massive cleanup effort underway
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smyth County road closed due to failed bridge inspection
A road in Smyth County will be closed to thru traffic until further notice.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two crashes on I-26 W, officials say no injuries
There have been multiple crashes on I-26 Thursday morning, causing traffic to back up.Read More »
-
TN State Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn to speak in Greeneville today
Tennessee's head of education will be in our region to speak on behalf of Governor Bill Lee, who is out of the country.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonesborough man arrested after allegedly hitting man with bamboo stick, gouging man's eye
A Jonesborough man was arrested Wednesday after he hit a man in the head with a bamboo stick and gouged his eye.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Local retailers advise wireless options for new "Hands Free Law"
A new law aimed at eliminating distracted driving-related deaths and injuries goes into effect on July 1.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Rain Likely, Few Storms Possible
Wet weather likely today, while watching a weekend storm threat.Read More »