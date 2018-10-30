Tennessee gubernatorial candidates make stops in the Tri-Cities

Tennessee - (WJHL) - Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee was in Bristol, Tennessee yesterday ahead of next week's election.

Lee spoke on multiple topics, one big one is a need for better education across the state, which is something he believes he can help with.

Even though different polls show Lee in the lead over his Democratic opponent Karl Dean, he said he's waiting to see the official results next week. Bill Lee has another campaign stop today in the Tri-Cities.

Lee plans to be at Blooming Cupcakes on North Roan Street in Johnson City at 8 a-m on Tuesday. This is a continuation of his believe in Tennessee tour.

Karl Dean will also be making a stop in the area before election day. Dean's campaign says he will attend a "get out the vote rally" in Carter County Saturday. It will begin at one in the afternoon at the Carter County Courthouse.