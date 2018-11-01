Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
JOHNSON CITY, TN(WJHL) - In an effort to keep registered sex offenders away from children on Halloween, the Tennessee Department of Corrections(TDOC) checked a minimum of seventy sex offender homes in the Tri- Cities area.
There are a few rules sex offenders must follow.
Sex offenders under community supervision in Tennessee are required to be inside of their homes on Halloween. They are not allowed to give out candy and their porch lights must be off.
"We don't want them to have any costumes that they might be able to put on," said Robert Reburn, East Region Public Information Officer for TDOC. "Face paint or anything like that. They are not allowed to participate in trick or treating."
In Washington County, Carter County, and Sullivan County alone there are over 226 active registered sex offenders that are currently on parole or probation.
There's no way law enforcement can know for certain that every sex offender is following the law on Halloween night. But, the Tennessee Department of Corrections hopes that this annual random check accomplishes the primary goal.
"We want to make sure that we are creating a safe environment for children here in the Tri-Cities and all throughout the state to enjoy trick or treating and other Halloween festivities," Reburn said.
Last year there were a little over 3,000 home checks in the entire state of Tennessee and a total of 400 violations. Some of last years violations were due to drug and paraphernalia.
Tonight, twelve arrests were made in the state of Tennessee, and six arrests alone in Johnson City.
Officers have been doing house checks since October 21st and Halloween night was the conclusion of Operation Blackout. Curfew for sex offenders will end at 6 a.m.
