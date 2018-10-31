Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee public school students scored the highest-ever ACT score on average in 2018, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

The department says Tennessee students earned an average composite score of 20.2 on the ACT in 2018, up from 20.1 in 2017.

Average scores in English, math, and reading also increased from 2017. The average score in science remained the same.

The results also show that 1,463 more Tennessee public school graduates became eligible for the HOPE scholarship by earning composite scores of 21 or higher.

According to the data, Johnson City Schools had the highest average composite score among school systems in Northeast Tennessee.