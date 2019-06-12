Tenn. Governor's office: no funding or possible opening date set for Washington Co. TCAT extension

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A spokesperson for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's office said no plans have been made yet for a TCAT Elizabethton extension campus in Washington County, including a possible opening date.

The campus would be at Boones Creek Elementary off Christian Church Road in Gray.

Local officials, including Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and staff from TCAT – Elizabethton, met with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in March to discuss the proposal, which was reportedly met with rave reviews.

The spokesperson told News Channel 11 Wednesday that any necessary budget requests for the project have not been presented and are not part of the budget that begins July 1, 2019.

Any funding for programming or capital projects to establish the Washington County extension would have to be proposed for Fiscal Year 21, which would begin July 1, 2021. That money would be part of the governor's proposed budget, debated by the Tennessee General Assembly next year.

According to the Tennessee Board of Regents, TCAT Elizabethton recently sent the TBR a list of proposed programs to offer in Washington County.

The next step would be an evaluation of the Boones Creek Elementary building, to determine what would be needed to facilitate those and future programs. From that, a cost estimate could be completed.