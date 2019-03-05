Summers-Taylor to repair landslide damage at SR 66 in Hawkins Co., costing $15M Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Nagi TDOT (State Route 66, Hawkins County) [ + - ] Source: Mark Nagi TDOT Twitter Source: Mark Nagi TDOT Twitter Source: Mark Nagi TDOT Twitter Video

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A local company has been awarded a contract to make emergency repairs to State Route 66 in Hawkins County.



The Tennessee Department of Transportation awarded the $15,184,562.00 contract to Summers-Taylor.



The contract includes the reinforcement of State Route 66 with soil nails and shotcrete in order to stabilize the existing roadway.



TDOT says the project is scheduled to be completed on or before October 15, 2019.

State Route 66 currently remains closed in both directions.



Detours are as follows: