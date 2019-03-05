Local

Summers-Taylor to repair landslide damage at SR 66 in Hawkins Co., costing $15M

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 11:19 AM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 07:20 PM EST

Summers-Taylor to repair landslide damage at SR 66 in Hawkins Co., costing $15M

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A local company has been awarded a contract to make emergency repairs to State Route 66 in Hawkins County. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation awarded the $15,184,562.00 contract to Summers-Taylor. 

The contract includes the reinforcement of State Route 66 with soil nails and shotcrete in order to stabilize the existing roadway. 

TDOT says the project is scheduled to be completed on or before October 15, 2019. 

State Route 66 currently remains closed in both directions. 

Detours are as follows:

  • From SR 70 or SR 66 in Rogersville: Take SR 1 South (US 11W) to SR 31 North in Mooresburg, then SR 33 North to SR 70 North
  • From SR 66 in Sneedville and SR 70 in Kyles Ford:Take SR 33 South to SR 31 South in Sneedville, then SR 1 (US 11W) in North Mooresburg to SR 70 North in Rogersville
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos