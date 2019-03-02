TDOT announces road in Unicoi Co. near North Carolina state line to reopen March 4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a road closure is continuing on the Tennessee/North Carolina line in Unicoi County.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, the incident happened on State Route 352 northbound near Devil Fork Road in Unicoi County on Feb.24.

The road is expected to reopen March 4.

You can stay up to date with road closures by visiting the TDOT SmartWay map.