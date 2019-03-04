TCAT - Elizabethton hosting 'Train the Trainer' next week
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - TCAT - Elizabethton will rolling out the red carpet to welcome some 90 visitors to the campus next week.
Career and Techincal Education (CTE) instructors, representing businesses, industry and educational facilities throughout the U.S., are scheduled to attend NC3 "Train the Trainer" sessions at TCAT - Elizabethton March 11-15.
In previous years, the event has attracted over 100 attendees from as far away as Alaska, California, Nebraska, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.
TCAT - Elizabethton is a designed NC3 Regional Training Center, one of six in the U.S.
The courses will be taught in the classrooms and shop areas at TCAT - Elizabethton while regular TCAT students are on break.
A reception sponsored by NC3 training partners will be held on March 13.
Courses to be taught during the week included Advanced Diagnostics, Mechanical, and Electronic Torque, Precision Measuring Instruments, and other hands-on training opportunities.
