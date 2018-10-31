Local

TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota

Plan $300,000 expansion to house new training program

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton received a boost Tuesday when Kubota Tractor Corporation, based in Grapevine, Texas, launched a certification training program to prepare graduates for employment as Kubota technicians. 

Roughly 100 Kubota dealers, directors of career and techincal education and local, state and federal elected and appointed government officials from throughout Northeast Tennessee were among those in attendance during today's ceremony. 

TCAT Elizabethton will soon begin a $300,000 renovation project at its former campus located at 1500 Arney Street in Elizabethton to house the training program, according to TCAT President Dean Blevins. 

