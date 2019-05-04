TBI: Officer charged with intending to pay money for sex with minor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy TBI)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A New Market police officer has been charged with arranging to have sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint investigation with Special Agents from the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies resulted in an arrest Friday night.

A spokesperson for TBI, Joseph Ray Miller is charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and his bond will be set at his next court appearance.

The following information was provided by TBI in a press release: