TBI: Officer charged with intending to pay money for sex with minor

Officer charged with intending to pay money for sex with minor

May 04, 2019

Updated: May 04, 2019 09:23 AM EDT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A New Market police officer has been charged with arranging to have sexual activity with a minor. 

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint investigation with Special Agents from the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies resulted in an arrest Friday night. 

A spokesperson for TBI, Joseph Ray Miller is charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and his bond will be set at his next court appearance.

The following information was provided by TBI in a press release: 

At the request of 4th District Attorney General Jimmy B. Dunn, TBI Agents, along with investigators with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 4th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department, began investigating New Market Police Officer Joseph Miller. During the course of the four-week investigation, Agents developed information that indicated Miller attempted to arrange through an adult to engage in sexual activity with a female under the age of 13. The investigation revealed Miller intended to pay money to the juvenile for engaging in the act, and to the adult for making the arrangement.

 

