Tazewell County K9 helps officers with drug bust

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. K9 Criss pictured with the thousands of dollars confiscated (Photo Courtesy: Tazewell County Sheriff's Office)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - One Tazewell County Sheriff's Office member has the "nose" for a crime.

The department announced via social media they were able to make a "substantial narcotic bust" in the Bluefield area of Tazewell County over the weekend.

Leading the charge? Tazewell's own K9 officer, Criss.

Officials say Gillis Leon Walker of Bluefield, West Virginia is charged with possession of intent to distribute a schedule I/II OxyContin 80 mg tablets and Edible Marijuana snacks were confiscated along with over $4,000 dollars.