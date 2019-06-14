Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park to host opening ceremony Friday afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A grand opening ceremony will take place Friday afternoon at the new Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park.

The park will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tannery Knobs bike park now open

There won't be any on-site parking, but a shuttle service for passengers and their bikes will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The shuttle service will pick attendees up from available parking at the corner of Legion Street and State of Franklin Rd.