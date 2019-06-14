Local

Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park to host opening ceremony Friday afternoon

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 06:43 AM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A grand opening ceremony will take place Friday afternoon at the new Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park.

The park will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m.

There won't be any on-site parking, but a shuttle service for passengers and their bikes will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The shuttle service will pick attendees up from available parking at the corner of Legion Street and State of Franklin Rd.

