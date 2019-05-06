Survey seeking input on renaming of Tri-Cities region now available

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: nameourregion.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As city leaders in the Tri-Cities region continue to work rename the area, they are now asking for the public's input.

SURVEY HERE: https://northstarideas.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6FPVcD1pA6BHK5v

That survey is part of what city officials described as 'critical to the success of the research effort' as they continue to move forward with this naming initiative.

In early April, Johnson City commissioners voted unanimously to spend $48,000 to research a new name for the region.

Why local leaders want to change the name Tri-Cities

In that survey, the question was asked 'rank the fit of certain names' for the area.

Those names include:

1. Tri-Cities

2. Appalachian Highlands

3. Mountain Empire

4. Appalachian South

5. Overmountain