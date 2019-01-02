Sunday wine sales in grocery stores now legal in Tennessee Video

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - More than 30 new laws go into effect on January 1 in Tennessee.

One of those laws will allow the sale of wine in grocery stores on Sunday.

In April, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed a bill into law for seven-day wine and liquor sales. The law went into effect immediately for liquor stores, but according to the statue, grocery stores had to wait until 2019.

It's a law that boosted business for liquor stores like Universal Wine & Spirits in Johnson City.

Nick Smith, sales associate at Universal Wine & Spirits said the extra day has been beneficial.

"At first, we were wondering if it would take away from the Saturday sales but it honestly hasn't at all," Smith said. "It's just kind of improved everything, giving people that six hours on Sunday to come in if they need to. It kind of helps the business, makes it stronger here as well."

Customers like Scott Sayer appreciate the new law.

"I think that's a good idea," Sayer said. "It should have been passed a long time ago."

This coming Sunday will be the first Sunday grocery stores can sell wine.

"I don't think it will change a lot," Smith said.

He said liquor stores tend to have more options in wine than grocery stores.

"A lot of times grocery stores won't have the same products that we have so we kind of have somethings that they can get here that they couldn't get at grocery stores, so I don't think that it will effect it too much," Smith said.

This law comes two years after Tennessee law was changed to allow any wine to be sold in grocery stores.

Back then the local governments had to approve the change before wine could be sold in a community's grocery stores, but this change in the law will take effect this Sunday statewide.

A local government approval is not necessary.

Both liquor and grocery stores are barred from wine and spirit sales on Easter Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.