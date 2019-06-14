Sullivan County to raise property tax for county needs, passes first vote
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Property owners in Sullivan County appear to be headed for a tax increase.
That's after a vote Friday to raise property taxes to pay for things like school resource officers and pay raises for county employees.
The budget includes a tax rate of $2.62 cents on every $100 of taxable property.
The seven cent tax increase distribution would pay for additional school resource officers, staff at the county jail, pay raises for county employees and a new EMS facility, something Mayor Richard Venable said will improve response times for patients in need.
"That will be quicker to serve the areas that they serve. We will save minutes and minutes will save lives," Venable said.
Though some commissioners disagree on increasing taxes, they all seem to agree it has to be done if there is no other solution.
"Not only am I a commissioner, I'm a citizen too, a citizen first and nobody likes higher taxes, but if we don't have another solution in its place sometimes, we don't have another solution than to do that," Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner said.
The proposed budget now moves to public comment and second reading.
The public can weigh in on the budget proposal on June 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the courthouse in Blountville.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of concealing mother's body gets probation
- Storm Team 11: Fantastic Friday Weather
- Around the Town: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Covered Bridge Celebration and more!
- Elizabethton man charged with DUI after driving on sidewalk by Covered Bridge Celebration
- Driver injured after tractor trailer rolls over in Washington County
- JC woman charged with stealing vehicle, says she no longer knows where it is
- Bays Mountain Park may get two otters in the wake of Otto's death
- Felony suspect found living in tent in Russell County
- Kingsport police trying to locate missing, endangered man
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Driver injured after tractor trailer rolls over in Washington County New
A tractor trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon on Old Embreeville Rd in Washington County.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elizabethton man charged with DUI after driving on sidewalk by Covered Bridge Celebration
A man was arrested in Elizabethton after he was seen driving on the sidewalk in the downtown area Thursday.Read More »
-
Around the Town: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Covered Bridge Celebration and more!
Amy Lynn has your weekend events around the Tri-Cities ready!Read More »
-
Sullivan County to raise property tax for county needs, passes first vote
Property owners in Sullivan County appear to be headed for a tax increase.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park to host opening ceremony Friday afternoon
A grand opening ceremony will take place Friday afternoon at the new Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JC woman charged with stealing vehicle, says she no longer knows where it is
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly took someone's vehicle for a day then returned without it.Read More »