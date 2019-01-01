Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for armed robbery suspects
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - - Early Monday evening, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received information on two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Johnson County, Tennessee last week were in the area.
The suspect vehicle was seen on Walnut Hill Road in Bristol. The suspect vehicle was pursued before they got out of the car on Plainview Drive.
The suspects are Willie Davis Jr., age 41, and Jennifer Lois Jenkins, age 42. Both suspects live at an address on Walnut Hill Road in Bristol.
It is believed that the two are armed and they should not be approached. Police ask that anyone with information on their location to call 911 immediately.
There are active arrest warrants for both charging them with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and false reports.
