Sullivan County deputies capture armed robbery suspects after camper fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Willie Davis Jr. and Jennifer Jenkins have been captured, according to Sullivan County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office.



News Channel 11 has learned Willie Davis Jr. and Jennifer Jenkin will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Mountain City Courthouse.

The following statement was released by SCSO Spokesperson Andy Seabolt.

"Earlier this evening, information was developed regarding the location of Willie Davis Jr. and Jennifer Jenkins, the couple that was wanted by Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated robbery and other charges. The information that was received led officers and investigators to a residence in the 1400 block of Big Hollow Road in Blountville, where a camper was present on the property. A perimeter was established around the camper and officers called the couple out of the camper. The couple did not immediately exit the camper and officers began to smell smoke. Soon thereafter, the couple came out of the camper and the camper was on fire. The couple was taken into custody and transported from the scene by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department."

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

Early Monday evening, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received information on two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Johnson County, Tennessee last week were in the area.

The suspect vehicle was seen on Walnut Hill Road in Bristol. The suspect's vehicle was pursued before they got out of the car on Plainview Drive.

The suspects are Willie Davis Jr., age 41, and Jennifer Lois Jenkins, age 42. Both suspects live at an address on Walnut Hill Road in Bristol.

It is believed that the two are armed and they should not be approached. Police ask that anyone with information on their location to call 911 immediately.

There are active arrest warrants for both charging them with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and false reports.