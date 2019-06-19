Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Bully Boot Camp' in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is holding a special boot camp for kids in honor of fallen officer Steve Hinkle.

Sergeant Hinkle was shot while on duty back in February. He later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the goal of this boot camp is to educate kids on bullies and how to defend themselves using non-violent actions.

"The Sergeant Steve Hinkle Bully Boot Camp" started Tuesday and continues through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

It is open to current third, fourth and fifth-grade students. Applications were due at the beginning of the month.