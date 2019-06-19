Sullivan Central QB selected to NFF 2019 Team of Distinction, added to hall of fame
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Out of 3,500 National Football Foundation scholar-athletes, Sullivan Central High School quarterback Jackson Harrison was one of 82 selected to the National Football Foundation 2019 Team of Distinction.
PREVIOUS STORY: Week 8 Player of the week is Sullivan Central quarterback Jackson Harrison
This is a great honor, as he will now be in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta and also received his certificate signed by Archie Manning.
News Channel 11 had previously honored Harrison after he led his team to their first victory in more than 35 games.
PREVIOUS STORY: Greeneville's Ballard, Sullivan Central's Harrison take home top honors at WJHL sports banquet
