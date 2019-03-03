Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Sullivan County sergeant shot in the line of duty one week ago, now lies in his final resting place.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Steve Hinkle was shot last Saturday February 23 while attempting to perform a welfare check at a home on 11W.

He later died on Tuesday after being in critical condition at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Since the news, people have come together to pray for Sergeant Hinkle, his family, the sheriff's office and our community during this difficult time.

Before he was buried, hundreds of people came out to Sullivan Central High School to say their final goodbyes and celebrate Sergeant Hinkle's life.

The American flag draped over Sergeant Steve Hinkle's casket as it was brought in to Sullivan Central High School's gym.

Hinkle's brothers and sisters with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, including Jeff Cassidy, followed.

Song and prayer resonated throughout the room.

It's a time to remember Hinkle for who he was.

"He was a kind man. I don't have to tell you that. Gentle, loving," Mike Malone said.

Speakers also talked about Hinkle's love for his job and his faith.

"Thought it was an honor to serve the community, to be a law officer. He was proud of his uniform. He was proud when he put it on, that he would wear it with virtue, wear it as a Christian," Pastor Jerry Musick said.

Malone even made time to make the audience laugh at a good memory.

"Steve is the only man I know that can drive a cruiser at a high rate of speed, drink a cup of coffee, smoke a cigarette and talk to dispatch on the radio at the same time," Malone said.

Memories of Sergeant Hinkle filled Sullivan Central High School, a school Hinkle spent several years in as a resource officer.

The community is still coming to terms with his death after responding to a call that Saturday, that no one ever thought would be his last.

"Sometimes it leads as it did with Brother Steve, to the ultimate sacrifice," Pastor Tim Price said.

As Sergeant Hinkle's casket left the gym, his team saluted.