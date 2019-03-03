Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Sullivan County sergeant shot in the line of duty one week ago, now lies in his final resting place.
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Steve Hinkle was shot last Saturday February 23 while attempting to perform a welfare check at a home on 11W.
He later died on Tuesday after being in critical condition at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Since the news, people have come together to pray for Sergeant Hinkle, his family, the sheriff's office and our community during this difficult time.
Before he was buried, hundreds of people came out to Sullivan Central High School to say their final goodbyes and celebrate Sergeant Hinkle's life.
The American flag draped over Sergeant Steve Hinkle's casket as it was brought in to Sullivan Central High School's gym.
Hinkle's brothers and sisters with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, including Jeff Cassidy, followed.
Song and prayer resonated throughout the room.
It's a time to remember Hinkle for who he was.
"He was a kind man. I don't have to tell you that. Gentle, loving," Mike Malone said.
Speakers also talked about Hinkle's love for his job and his faith.
"Thought it was an honor to serve the community, to be a law officer. He was proud of his uniform. He was proud when he put it on, that he would wear it with virtue, wear it as a Christian," Pastor Jerry Musick said.
Malone even made time to make the audience laugh at a good memory.
"Steve is the only man I know that can drive a cruiser at a high rate of speed, drink a cup of coffee, smoke a cigarette and talk to dispatch on the radio at the same time," Malone said.
Memories of Sergeant Hinkle filled Sullivan Central High School, a school Hinkle spent several years in as a resource officer.
The community is still coming to terms with his death after responding to a call that Saturday, that no one ever thought would be his last.
"Sometimes it leads as it did with Brother Steve, to the ultimate sacrifice," Pastor Tim Price said.
As Sergeant Hinkle's casket left the gym, his team saluted.
More Stories
-
- LATEST: At least 23 people dead, several injured following tornado
- Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
- Local United Methodist churches meeting Sunday to discuss recent same-same marriage/LGBTQ vote
- Washington Co. leaders to meet with Gov. Lee this week on possible TCAT campus
- ETSU to face Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinal on Saturday
- Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle
- Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle
- Erwin Outdoor Supply opens to the public Sunday
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man charged with identity theft after having packages delivered to random addresses in Johnson City New
Johnson City Police have charged a man with identity theft after an investigation revealed he was sending packages to random addresses in Johnson City.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back
Winter cold weather is here to stay for the next several days.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of light snow through Monday morning, Otherwise getting colder
There will be areas of light snow through Monday morning. Otherwise, the main story will be that it's getting colder.Read More »
-
Lady Vols Roll Past Ole Miss, 81-56
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Lady Vols closed out the regular season with a commanding victory over Ole Miss, winning 81-56 on 51.8-percent shooting on Sunday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee (18-11, 7-9 SEC) was led in scoring by Meme Jackson, who hit five threes in route to 20 points while tying her season high of six assists. Rennia Davis and Cheridene Green also were in double figures for UT with 13 and 11, respectively. Evina Westbrook narrowly missed a double-double, tallying nine...Read More »
-
Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Sunday evening officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a man found in a wooded area at Stoney Ridge.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Rain turning to light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning
Rain will turn to a light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning.Read More »