ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - A comment made by a student triggered a soft lockdown at Hampton Elementary School on Thursday, according to a school official.

Danny McClain, Secondary Supervisor of Carter County Schools, says the school's principal declared a soft lockdown after a student made a comment about a weapon. He is not sure where or how the comment was made.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office says it did investigate allegations that a student had a weapon. Investigators determined the allegations were unfounded and the lockdown was lifted.

McClain says classes will resume as normal Friday.

Thursday's lockdown comes one day after several area schools were placed on soft lockdown due to threats made online.

